Conchita Cariño Mitchell
June 22, 1930 ~ February 11, 2020Late of Daly City and San Mateo County resident for 43 years, entered into rest at her home on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Mitchell. Loving mother of Michael Mitchell (his wife Wendy) and Michele Lanfersieck (her husband Harry). Dear sister of Nestor, Betty, Caridad, the late Salvacion, the late Rose, the late Marcial, the late Goody. Also survived by her 6 grandchildren Brandi, Richie, Celeste, Matthew, Jordan and Logan, along with her great grandchild Gianni and her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A native of Malinao, Albay, Philippines, age 89 years.
A member of P.A.U.W.; A Cytotech with Kaiser Hospital Laboratory in Berkeley for many years; Also an avid passion for gardening and cooking in addition to her love for her family.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after 4:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Daly City. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to the at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020