Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Andrew Catholic Church
Daly City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Conchita Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conchita Cariño Mitchell


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conchita Cariño Mitchell Obituary
Conchita Cariño Mitchell

June 22, 1930 ~ February 11, 2020

Late of Daly City and San Mateo County resident for 43 years, entered into rest at her home on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Mitchell. Loving mother of Michael Mitchell (his wife Wendy) and Michele Lanfersieck (her husband Harry). Dear sister of Nestor, Betty, Caridad, the late Salvacion, the late Rose, the late Marcial, the late Goody. Also survived by her 6 grandchildren Brandi, Richie, Celeste, Matthew, Jordan and Logan, along with her great grandchild Gianni and her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A native of Malinao, Albay, Philippines, age 89 years.
A member of P.A.U.W.; A Cytotech with Kaiser Hospital Laboratory in Berkeley for many years; Also an avid passion for gardening and cooking in addition to her love for her family.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after 4:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Daly City. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to the at https://donate3.cancer.org.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conchita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Highlands
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -