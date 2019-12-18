|
Connie Fong-Torres
August 25, 1921 – December 13, 2019Connie Fong-Torres passed away peacefully in Oakland on December 13 at age 98. Born Soo Hoo Tui Wing in Guangdong province, China, she immigrated in 1940 to Oakland, but only after a six-week delay at the immigration detention center on Angel Island. In an arranged marriage, she met and wed Fong Kwok Sheung, also a native of Guangdong. He entered the U.S. in 1927 as Ricardo Torres, a name he acquired to circumvent the Chinese Exclusion Act by posing as a Filipino. In Oakland, he became a restaurant operator and chef. They had five children, Sarah (Watkins), Barry, Ben, Shirley and Burton.
In the hospital where Sarah was born, a family friend suggested that the new parents combine his given and his purchased surnames for their child. Thus, Fong-Torres.
While raising her children, Connie also was a seamstress and worked alongside her husband, first at the New Eastern Café in Oakland and later at their Bamboo Hut in Hayward. She is survived by Ben (Dianne), grandchildren Lea Watkins, Jason Watkins (Wendy Todd), Tina Pavao (Matt), and great grandchildren Haden, Maggie and Stella.
Throughout her life, Connie had a wish for her family and for all people: "Everything lucky; everything good." The family thanks the staff of Bellaken Skilled Nursing Center in Oakland. Services will be private. Internment at Mountain View in Oakland.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019