|
|
Concepción Gratol IluminPassed peacefully on February 25, 2020 at the age of 94 years in Burlingame, California. She was the loving wife of Mamerto Venzon Ilumin, a U.S. Army Veteran, who passed away in 1997.
Concepción was known to her family and friends as Connie. She was born on October 18,1925, the oldest of five Gratol children raised in Ormoc City, Leyte, Philippines.
Connie was the mother of five children; Robert, Edward, Rena, David and Joann. She was the Lola (Grandmother) for Adam Collet, Gideon Ilumin, Justin Ilumin, Grace Ilumin, Sean Ilumin, Michael Ilumin, Ashley Wilson, Leonard Luna Jr., Joel Luna and Alyssa Luna. Great Lola for Delainey, Marais, Eliana, Olivia, Lily, Amelia, Meila and Lionel.
Lola Connie was a hairstylist for nearly forty years. Her career began at Marinello College of Beauty in San Francisco, CA. She later became the manager for J.C. Penny's Beauty Salon at Tanforan Mall San Bruno, California.
Friends are invited to attend Connie's Funeral Service at 11 am, March 4, 2020 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Burial will take place at Skylawn Memorial Park.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020