San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Ilumin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Ilumin

Add a Memory
Connie Ilumin Obituary
Concepción Gratol Ilumin

Passed peacefully on February 25, 2020 at the age of 94 years in Burlingame, California. She was the loving wife of Mamerto Venzon Ilumin, a U.S. Army Veteran, who passed away in 1997.

Concepción was known to her family and friends as Connie. She was born on October 18,1925, the oldest of five Gratol children raised in Ormoc City, Leyte, Philippines.
Connie was the mother of five children; Robert, Edward, Rena, David and Joann. She was the Lola (Grandmother) for Adam Collet, Gideon Ilumin, Justin Ilumin, Grace Ilumin, Sean Ilumin, Michael Ilumin, Ashley Wilson, Leonard Luna Jr., Joel Luna and Alyssa Luna. Great Lola for Delainey, Marais, Eliana, Olivia, Lily, Amelia, Meila and Lionel.

Lola Connie was a hairstylist for nearly forty years. Her career began at Marinello College of Beauty in San Francisco, CA. She later became the manager for J.C. Penny's Beauty Salon at Tanforan Mall San Bruno, California.
Friends are invited to attend Connie's Funeral Service at 11 am, March 4, 2020 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Burial will take place at Skylawn Memorial Park.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now