Connie B. Samarzes
April 30, 1926 - September 13, 2020
Connie B. Samarzes passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the second of 6 children born to Greek immigrant parents Peter and Mary Baglas in Brooklyn, NY. At a young age, she moved to Los Gatos, CA.
She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Samarzes. Mother of Sophia Pamela Maillard (George, deceased) and Mary Lynn Hamilton (Michael). Grandmother to Christina Maillard, Gloria Maillard, Philip Maillard, Karina Ladnier (Stephen), Stephanie Hamilton (Tony Bonilla), and Victoria Godoy (Ricky). Great-grandmother to Shaelynn and Auda Ladnier, and beloved by many nieces and nephews.
Sister of Angie Miller (Clad) and Aphrodite Hoge; preceded in death by Sophie Baglas, George Baglas and Athena Havens.
She had many jobs which included her last two jobs as a bank teller at B of A and a cashier at Emporium/Macy's, and a member of AARP.
Private services will be held for the family.
Donations may be made to: Shriners Children Hospital
or the Alzheimer's Foundation.