Conrad Furger of South San Francisco passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. Conrad was born on April 16, 1928 in Mesocco, Switzerland. He and his three brothers ran a construction company until he immigrated to the United States in 1953. He worked as a carpenter in San Francisco for many years.
He is survived by his wife Carla Furger, his daughter and son-in-law Donata and Andy Magro, grandson and granddaughter David Magro and Sonia Magro Lough, and their spouses Jennie Magro and Patrick Lough, five great-grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Raisa, Parker, and Ava, three great-great-grandchildren Emma, Natalie, and Ethan and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members in Switzerland.
There will be a private service at the Italian Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Conrad's name to the Peninsula Humane Society or Samaritan House of San Mateo County.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
