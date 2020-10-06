Constance Benedetti
Constance "Connie" Noreen Benedetti passed away in her home surrounded by family on October 2, 2020. Connie was born on May 22, 1932 to Grayson and Alma Varner. She grew up in the Sunset District, attending Lincoln High School where she met her future husband, Donald A. Benedetti, and made lifelong friends. After graduating in 1950, she and Don married and had four children. Connie was a kind, generous, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved attending her children's sports games. When her children were older, Connie worked as a senior escrow officer and notary.
In their retirement, Connie and Don loved to travel to new destinations, visit family in Torre Del Lago, Italy, go on cruises, and visit Reno, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, and Pine Crest Lake. She was also an avid sports fan and kept her own score for the San Francisco Giants and Warriors up until her passing. Connie enjoyed placing small wagers on her favorite golfers (Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson) and really loved wagering on her Favorites in the Triple Crown Horse Races. She was a decent handicapper.
Connie is predeceased by her mother and father, Grayson and Alma Varner, her in-laws Gino and Emelia Benedetti, her oldest son Donald G. Benedetti, great granddaughter, Grace Brabec, and many other family members, friends, and sewing circle girls. Connie is survived by her husband, Donald A. Benedetti, her children, Mark (Sharene), Phillip (Cynthia), and Sharon, grandchildren, Gino (Kristen), Monica, Phillip (Rebecca), Hope Brabec (Keith), Brittany Belyavski (Greg), Whaylen Price, and great grandchildren, Dante, Mia, and Ella Benedetti and Dahlia Belyavski.
We cannot thank Dad enough for his love, devotion, and care for Mom and for all of the other Professional Service Providers who helped make her final years comfortable and happy. The family is holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice
.
Rest in Peace our dearly beloved Connie.