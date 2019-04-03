Resources More Obituaries for Constance McNamara Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Constance McNamara

Obituary Condolences Flowers Constance C. McNamara February 2, 1935 – March 21, 2019 Constance McNamara passed away peacefully on Thursday March 21st in Burlingame, California with family by her side. Connie was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1935 to her loving parents, Helen and Kenneth Coler. Her father, Kenneth, was a Lieutenant in the US Coast Guard and Connie spent her formative years traveling across the country with her family in support of the war effort. Eventually her family moved to the Bay Area where Connie attended Lincoln High School in San Francisco, CA.

Connie joined the San Francisco Ballet in 1950 at the age of fifteen working her way through the corps to become a principal dancer with the company. As a young woman Connie travelled the world with the SF Ballet performing in front of grand audiences and unique settings like the Great Sphinx in Egypt and for dignitaries such as Haile Selassie, the Emperor of Ethiopia. In all Connie did three world tours with the SF Ballet. Connie was a dancer, whose elegance, grace and humility gave inspiration to all who were fortunate to meet her.

Occasionally the SF Ballet would share a bill with the SF Opera Chorus. It was during one of these productions where she met her future husband, Adrian D. McNamara Jr., who sang in the San Francisco Opera Chorus. They were married in 1956 in San Francisco on Treasure Island.

They had two Sons, Neil Adrian McNamara and Keith Eugene McNamara, eventually moving to Burlingame to raise their family. Throughout their lives together Connie and Adrian continued to share their love of the Arts and the magic that brought them together, attending nearly every performance of the SF Ballet and SF Opera through consecutive seasons. After Adrian retired, they travelled the world together: France, Spain, Italy, and Ireland were some of their favorite destinations they shared with dear friends.

Throughout her life Connie was an active member of the community. She worked at the Coyote Point Museum, at first as a docent doing field trips for the local school children, then as a buyer for the Museum Gift Shop where there's a plaque by the gift shop door honoring her many years of service. Connie was president of the Coyote Point Museum Auxiliary at one time and was active with the Auxiliary's efforts coordinating the Decorator's Showhouse in San Mateo. In later years Connie devoted her time as a member of the Gatepath Auxiliary, an organization whose focus is to give support services to individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities in the greater Bay Area.

In addition to her many charitable contributions, Connie stayed active, playing Bridge with her group of friends, attending play readings and performances at the American Conservatory Theatre. Of all the many treasured moments she spent with friends and family, her golden years were brightened by her close relationship with her granddaughter, Chloe McNamara. They shared a special bond which brought many moments of joy, love and laughter.

Connie is survived by her two sons, Neil and Keith, Neil's wife Julie and a beloved granddaughter Chloe. A private memorial service with family was held on Thursday April 4th at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo. A Celebration of Life for Connie will be held Sunday May 5th in the Garden Court at the Olympic Club Lakeside at 11:30 AM. Please RSVP to [email protected] or contact family members to confirm your plans to attend. In lieu of flowers we humbly request a gift to Coyote Point Museum or Gatepath: CuriOdyssey (formerly Coyote Point Museum) P.O. Box 403, Burlingame, CA 94011; Gatepath Auxiliary P.O. Box 307, Burlingame, CA 94011.







