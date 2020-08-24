Constance Molthen
Apr 5, 1930 - Aug 14, 2020
Connie Molthen passed away peacefully on the morning of August 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Her bright smile, kind heart and optimistic attitude will be missed by all who knew her. Connie was born on April 5, 1930 in Buffalo New York to William and Lorna Callanan; the second of four children. She attended The University of Buffalo and received a degree in nursing. Connie worked as an R.N. in San Francisco for 6 years where she met her husband Robert "Bob" and the two shared 56 years of marriage. Bob and Connie made their home in Hillsborough, CA for 30 years.
Connie was active in many organizations such as the Coyote Pointe Junior Museum, The San Mateo County Dental Auxiliary, Serra High School Mothers Club, The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and The Red Cross. Connie was also known for her yearly St. Patrick's Day celebration. Upon Bobs' retirement in 1989, they moved to Nevada City, CA. They enjoyed many years there and made many life long friends. Bob passed in 2012 and Connie soon moved in to The El Rio Memory Care Home in Modesto, CA when her health declined. We are grateful for the amazing caregivers at The El Rio. Everyone there loved her wonderful smile and happy demeanor.
Connie is preceded in death by her father, William Callanan; mother, Lorna Callanan; husband, Robert Molthen, brothers, William and Daniel Callanan; sister, Joan Cancilla. She is survived by her children; Daniel (Theresa); Nancy; David (Eugenia) and Robert; grandchildren; Erin (Scott), Ben (Brooke), Shea (Holley), Max, Jack, Taylor, Branden and Joseph and great grandchildren; Emma, Henry and baby Jack.
A private mass will be held at future date to celebrate Bob and Connie at St. Bartholemews in San Mateo CA. In Lieu of flowers, please donate the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.