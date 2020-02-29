|
Connie Condon Segel
Jan 8, 1924 - Feb 17, 2020Mom grew up in the Berkeley Hills on Vincente Avenue. She lived in a house she loved and spoke about often especially the views of the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. She spent her childhood roller-skating through the streets of the Berkeley hills including the driveway of the Claremont Hotel. She was an only child and was much loved by her parents Bill and Ruth Condon. Poppa, as William Condon was called, was a machinist at PG&E where he worked for over 30 years. Mom attended Berkeley schools and went on to art school at the Palace of Fine Arts. Some of her many jobs were fashion coordinating for H. Liebees and Joseph Magnin stores, copy writing and publicity for the Villa Hotel in San Mateo, and she was also an artist—
always painting!
Mom's first marriage was to Fred Shipper who was related to the I. & Joseph Magnin family. They had one son, Stephen, who is now deceased. They also had a little store in San Anselmo called the Country Store, which was one of the first clothing stores located in the suburbs. Mom loved that store! Sometime later, mom met my dad, Michael Segel, who was a shoe salesman for Joseph Magnins and later entered the winery business. They built a house in the 1950s in the Burlingame hills where they had two more children, Kathy Segel & Judy Segel.
After living in Burlingame and later in Del Mar, mother had a full life and lived 25 more years in Carmel after dad passed way. Mother leaves behind Kathy and Richard Denier, and their son Connor, of Carmel, and Judy and Adrian Romero, and their son Michael Romero and Jessica & Chris Kennedy, of San Diego, with one great grandchild, Tululah, and another on the way. Also, mother leaves behind a very special daughter-in-law, Bernadette Garthner, who has been in our lives for so many years, and grandson Sean Segel who is sadly deceased.
In her 96 years, mom always had a very positive attitude towards life's ups and downs. For the last several years of mom's life, she was well-taken care of by the Martinez family, Gregoria, Nikki, and various caregivers. We're forever grateful to them.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020