Obituary Condolences Flowers Constance Carolyn Sharp October 15, 1920 - May 4, 2019 Constance Carolyn Sharp of Aptos died May 4, 2019. She was 98 years old. At the time of her death, she lived at Aegis assisted living and was attended to by her family.

Born in Marion, South Carolina, October 15, 1920, to Daniel Imboden and Carolyn Gherini, Connie grew up and lived most of her life in California, first in San Mateo County, later in Santa Clara County, and finally in Santa Cruz County. Connie attended Sacred Heart School in Atherton. After high school Connie attended business school and learned to be a secretary. She worked for an insurance company and during WWII worked for the Navy at the Marine Depot. Later she moved to Texas where she worked in retail and later at a shipyard. In her later 20s she returned to California and attended UC Berkeley where she met Joseph Garrity whom she married after they both graduated. They had two sons, Michael and Thomas. Joe abruptly died in 1954 and Connie raised her two sons and taught kindergarten in San Carlos, California.

In 1959 Connie married Richard Sharp and they moved to Cupertino where they lived for 12 years. Connie worked to make a home for her husband and sons. Connie was active in scouting and she also enjoyed organizing and hosting social activities for the team of scientists who worked with Richard. She was a lifelong Democrat who took her children to JFK campaign rallies and marched for civil rights in the early 1960s. She let Richard talk her into building a fallout shelter in their backyard. To the surprise of her children, she attended the Vietnam War Moratorium in 1969 with Richard. Connie joined in with Richard's outdoor activities he loved to do like sailing, skiing, camping, and backpacking. They traveled as a family often and spent a year living in Germany and traveling throughout Europe. Constance and Richard also went on many trips without their children, including travels to New Zealand and Baja California. In 1972 Constance moved with Richard to Portola Valley where they lived until moving to Aptos in 1990.



Connie enjoyed hearing from her old friends from her college days and from Richard's work as well as her family. Connie had an excellent memory and was known for telling stories. She enjoyed listening to NPR and keeping up with current events. She is remembered as a gracious, kind and sharing person who went out of her way for her friends, family and guests.



Constance is survived by her son Tom Sharp and his wife Kathryn of Santa Cruz, her granddaughters Alexandra Sharp of Poulsbo, Washington, Samantha Sharp of Davis, Natalie Sharp of Santa Cruz and Haley Burrous of Washington, D.C. Constance is survived by her sister Virginia Faulk of Gridley, California and the many nieces, cousins and in-laws of the Faulk family and the Gerrity family. She is predeceased by her husband Richard who died in 2014 and her son Michael who died in 2016. Connie was a beautiful intelligent woman with a good sense of humor who will be missed.



