Conway L. Savageau



Conway L. Savageau passed away peacefully on Nov 01, 2020. Conway was born in Wild Rice, ND on Aug 08 1934. He moved to his beloved San Francisco in the nineteen fifties and lived a life filled with the love of friends, adventure and personal growth. He is survived by his sister Gloria Ibach, niece Linda Torgeson and many loving friends.



