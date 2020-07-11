Corazon Esteva



Corazon Guadalupe Esteva, age 87, passed away peacefully in San Carlos, California on Wednesday, June 24 from Alzheimer's. As her illness advanced, we grieved her waning powers, but felt graced that her essence became clearer, endowing many moments with spirited joy. She is survived by her beloved husband Robert Bracco, sister Teresita and brother-in-law Jon Stark, six children, Robert, Teresa, Anthony, John, Patrick, and Dolores and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.



Corazon lived an extraordinary life, surviving the World War II Japanese occupation of the Philippines, then emigrating to San Francisco in 1945. Corazon attended Sacred Heart High School and Lone Mountain College, before earning two Master's Degrees in Spanish and Social Work at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.



Corazon had a fulfilling career in Phoenix, Arizona. As executive director, she grew the Information and Referral Service agency from a staff of two to a 24/7, 365-day service linking people to needed help. Assisted by her first husband Vincent Doyle, Corazon founded the national Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS), now comprised of hundreds of agencies, which granted her a Lifetime Achievement award In 2018 (pictured).



At age 53, Corazon divorced and returned to San Francisco to work for her father, Jesus Esteva, a leading businessman and politico in the Filipino community. When he retired, she returned to public service as a counselor at Community Credit Counseling Service, and enjoyed a vibrant circle of friends in the city that never let go of her heart.



At age 70, Corazon married retired insurance broker Robert Bracco at the beautiful Carmel Mission Basilica. Their remarkable relationship was characterized by loving devotion and exuberant playfulness.



Corazon will be remembered as a passionate and fun-loving person who was ever-ready to plan a party, go dancing, or attend the ballet. She frequently invoked the intercession of her dear St. Anthony, whether locating Lake Tahoe's luckiest slot machine, or storming heaven with prayers on behalf of friends or family. Even as Alzheimer's ravaged her mind, she worried about and prayed for the poor, calling upon others not to forget them.



To honor Corazon's legacy of generosity and service, please send a gift to St. Anthony's Foundation. A life celebration will be scheduled when the pandemic eases.





