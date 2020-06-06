Cornelius "Conn"HaganConn passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at his home in the San Francisco Sunset District, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Conn was born in Carvagh, Buncrana, Co. Donegal, Ireland on December 4, 1929 and was the seventh of eleven children born to Mary and James Hagan.Conn left home at 14 years of age to work in Derry. He later worked in Dublin where he soon became a job foreman and would always send some of his pay home to his mother in Donegal. Conn immigrated to Edmonton, Canada and found work in Uranium City. He later moved onto Kitimat B.C. and continued to work in construction.In 1958 Conn came to San Francisco where he met the love of his life Margaret Jordan. After being introduced to the Jordan clan, Conn was welcomed with open arms and was a loving and admired presence. Conn and Margaret were married on June 2, 1962. Their son Frank was born in 1963 and was the light of their life.Conn was a successful building contractor. He started "Carva Construction Co." and worked in the building trades until his retirement.Conn loved his outings on the golf course with his brothers, friends and his cousin Paddy Hagan. Many a laugh was had, while making the rounds.Conn was a talented carpenter and member of Local 22. Conn was also a member of the Ulster Club, the Holy Name Knights, Holy Name Men's Club and was especially proud to be a founding member of the original board of directors that came up with the idea of building the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco. Conn was extremely proud of the community involvement that went into building the center, in large part with an all volunteer work force.Conn will be missed by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Margaret Hagan, his son Frank (Kerry) his grandson's Connor and Daniel Hagan, his brothers Bill (Lily) and Jim Hagan, his in-laws Anne Hagan (SF), Elizabeth O'Hagan (Chicago) Peggy Hagan (Ire) Patsy Jordan (SF), Frank & Wendy Jordan (SF), Maureen & Michael Murphy (SF), cousins Eileen (Martin) Rooney (SF), Clare McKenna (SF) and many, many loving nieces and nephews.Conn was preceded in death by his mother Mary and father James, his cherished brothers & sisters John, Molly Dacre (John), Eddie (Mary), Gene (Anne), Pat (Dorthey), Sr. Maurice, Phil and Neil. His sister in law Maura Hagan, brother in law Jack Jordan, nephew Peter Dacre, niece Patricia Hagan and cousin Patrick (Bridie) Hagan.Anyone who met Conn, whether on the job site or in his personal life, knew they had met a true gentleman. Love of family, his tenacious work ethic and his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ are the values that Conn held most dear and passed onto his family.The family would like to thank Bernie Hennesey, Karen Kelly and Jesusa for their loving care of Dad and giving us a few beautiful days with Dad at home before his peaceful calling.Due to the Covid19 pandemic, only a limited number of close family members will be able to attend services. A vigil service will be held for close family at 7pm on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Church. A funeral mass for close family will be held at 11am on Monday June 15, 2020 at Holy Name. A Public Memorial to celebrate Conn's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UICC 2700 - 45th Avenue S.F. 94116, Holy Name Parish 1555 39th Ave S.F. 94122 or Holy Cross Sisters of Zambia.