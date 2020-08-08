Craig Payne

Craig Richard Payne

January 1963 – July 2020

For several months, Craig tried his best to conquer a difficult illness. Nonetheless, one afternoon as he lay down to rest, his tender loving soul felt it was time to move on. He now lives with us in memory and spirit; his love remains forever.



Originally from Toronto, Craig lived across Canada in his youth. As an adult in the '80s, he settled in San Francisco where he studied his craft. He eventually became an American citizen but remained passionate about his Canadian roots.



Craig was a gifted and successful architect. He began his career in Hong Kong, worked many years at Pixar in Emeryville, and most recently for Emerson Collective in Palo Alto. His creative vision was intense, where perfection learned its meaning.



"CP" as he was best known, enjoyed many things other than just his fine work: laughter and silliness, little kids playing, honesty, and nothing ever artificial. He liked a nice meal with a well-set table, orange tulips in a stylish glass vase, the most attractive route to get somewhere, and all things lovely because that was the genius vision in him. That was our CP.



He joins his beloved mother and sister. He is survived by relatives in Canada and Scotland, as well as his many friends across the world.



A small, private memorial will be held at a later date; his ashes will be scattered by friends in Vancouver, Canada.



Now he peacefully rests. We will see him again one day.







