Croce Marchitelli Weil
March 9, 1929 - January 6, 2020Croce Marchitelli Weil passed away in San Francisco on January 6, 2020, at age 90. She was born to Cristina (Alfieri) and Frank Marchitelli at the first hospital in Manteca, CA.
A graduate of MUHS, class of 1946, and Highland Hospital School of Nursing in Oakland thereafter. She practiced at Highland, then Kaiser Hospital, San Francisco. She later earned a Master's degree in public health, then started the Home Care Program at Kaiser. There she demonstrated her passion for the care of the elderly in their own environments. She was a person of immense grace and deep compassion. At Kaiser she meet her beloved husband, Dr. Eli Weil, with whom she shared nearly 50 years of great love and devotion, fantastic travels to Europe, Israel and the Orient.
Croce loved all things Italian, especially visits to a plethora of Italian relatives in Sicily and Bari where she was adored. In her retirement, she was an extremely gifted artist.
Croce leaves her husband, Eli, her sister, Antonette Poulos, of Manteca, her nieces, Elisa Poulos (Michael Fox) of San Francisco, Alexia Stormo (Owen) of Santa Barbara, her grand nephews, Noah Poulos Fox of Boston, Jackson Theodore Stormo of Malibu, grand niece Marina Poulos Fox of Los Angeles, her niece, Christine Leach (Jim) of Lodi, and grand-nephew Ross Andrew Whitton (Kate) of Clovis. Christine is the daughter of Croce's late sister, Mary Bolles.
Once Croce was your friend it was for life. May her memory be eternal.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020