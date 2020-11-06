1/1
Curtistine Schooley
1925 - 2020
February 12, 1925 - October 25, 2020
Curtistine Schooley was born in the family house at 79 Woodrow Street in Daly City. She was the loving wife of David Schooley and loving mother of Douglas Schooley. She left us on October 21, 2020, at age 95.
Curtistine, also known as "Sis" or "Aunt Curt," attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1942. During World War II and the "Rosie the Riveter" era she worked for the US Army at Fort Baker painting ships, then landed her office job at Fort Mason which she loved.
Curtistine had many nieces and nephews and, over the years, many of them had taken a turn living in her rental house on Chenery Street in San Francisco. She was kind and generous to all of them. She loved taking Douglas, his friends and cousins to her cabin in Lake County during the summer where they could swim in the lake.
Curtistine had a great memory and enjoyed telling stories of her life, one being the story of a Marlin caught while on vacation in Mexico, which she had shipped home to forever hang over her fireplace.
She was a talented piano player and played for many Schooley parties at her house. She could play any song from memory, even at the age of 95, and her favorite was Stardust.
In February of 2020, before the pandemic, her relatives were able to celebrate her 95th birthday at Westlake Joes in Daly City, one of her favorite restaurants.
Curtistine was preceded in death by her parents Curtis & Audra Teal, her husband David and son Douglas, her sisters Ida Smith and Audra Mae Piorkowsky, as well as all of her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law (17 total). She leaves behind many relatives who will miss her stories, adventures and smiling face.
The family would like to thank the staff at Palm Villas in Campbell who took special care of Curtistine during her stay there. Services will be held at Cypress Lawn, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma CA 94014 outside 11/13/20 1:00pm at Laurel Hill Garden.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
01:00 PM
Cypress Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
(650) 550-8808
