Cynthia Anne "Cindy" Mackewicz
Cynthia Anne Mackewicz (Cindy), 73, of Millbrae passed away July 17, 2020. Cindy is survived by her three daughters: Amy Mackewicz and husband Ish Navarro, of Millbrae; Sara Mackewicz, of Burlingame; and Kelly Grima and husband Brian, of South San Francisco. She is also survived by her beloved grandson Joaquin Bear, sister Ginny McLain and nephew Joseph Rakstins. Cindy was predeceased by her loving parents, John and Mildred McLain.
Cindy graduated from Capuchino High School in 1964, San Francisco State in 1968 and was an elementary school teacher at Allen Elementary in San Bruno for 38 years. She devoted many hours in her first grade classroom teaching kids the love of reading. She received many letters and phone calls from former students through the years saying she was their favorite teacher of all time. Her greatest joy was running into former students and their parents, she always remembered everyone's names!
Cindy was an avid gardener and could most often be found in her backyard along with her 125 rose bushes. She also enjoyed sewing, her cats, crossword puzzles, her yearly trips to Disneyland and visiting the family ranch. She loved rooting for her Bay Area sports teams: the Giants, Warriors and 49ers. Above all she loved spending time with her family. She was always resourceful and clever, with a wonderful sense of humor. Her intelligence, hard-earned wisdom, and boundless devotion made her the rock-center of our family. Our lives were shaped by her love and care.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be held when circumstances allow. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to The American Cancer Society.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
