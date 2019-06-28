Cynthia K. Butler February 22, 1924-June 24, 2019 Cynthia K. Butler passed away in Burlingame on June 24, 2019. She is survived by her grandson, Michael Giusti; granddaughter-in-law Laura Giusti and her two great- grandchildren, Ryan & Taylar who were the light of her life. Pre-deceased by her husband Stanley Butler, daughter, Beverly Butler Giusti & her three brothers Tony, Frank "Babe" and William Delorfice.

She was a native of San Francisco, raised in Albany, CA and was a longtime resident of Millbrae. Cindy was a hardworking, caring housewife, mother, grandmother. She was instrumental in the upbringing of her grandson, Michael.

Cindy was once very active in the Millbrae senior community and had many friends. She enjoyed her bus trips to Reno that she would organize. Cindy was a long time volunteer at Peninsula Hospital.

Visitation is on Monday, July 1, 2019 after 11:00 AM followed by a Liturgy service at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive at El Camino Real in Millbrae. Private interment, Olivet Memorial Park, Colma. The family would appreciate memorial contributions to .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019