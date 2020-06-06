Cynthia Coppi
Cynthia Anne Coppi
June 10, 1937 – May 24, 2020
Cynthia passed away at home in North Beach, San Francisco on May 24th.
Cynthia was born on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After attending Bourne High School and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and social studies from the University of Connecticut, she worked for the State Department in the U.S. Embassies of both Rome and Tehran.

She moved to San Francisco in 1964. She thrived on the art and culture of the City and in 1973 she met the love of her life, Lou Marcelli. They spend the next forty years together until his death in 2013.

Cynthia worked as a legal assistant for over 25 years. She was a ceramicist at Ruby's Clay Studio, wrote poetry, loved gardening, was a faithful parishioner of Saints Peter & Paul Church and was a fantastic cook. She was also known for her stunning sense of fashion.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father Quinto Coppi, her mother Letitia Coppi, the love of her life, Lou Marcelli and her beloved dog Sonny.
She is survived by her brother Quinton (Carol) Coppi of Nebraska, her nephew Stephen (Renee) Coppi, nieces Linda Coppi, Lisa (Bruce) Ridpath and many cousins; as well as the entire Marcelli/Romani family and the many friends and acquaintances that she touched through out her long and colorful life.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Dolphin Club, San Francisco when the circumstances allow.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
