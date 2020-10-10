1/1
Cynthia Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Foster

Cynthia Foster, September 29th, 2020 peacefully at the Ulster Hospital, Belfast. Dearly beloved sister of Mervyn, Olga, Beryl, and Robyn and sister in law of Kathleen Foster and Harrison Boyd.

After receiving her nursing education at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Belfast, Cynthia moved to San Francisco where she resided for over forty years and worked as a nurse at UCSF hospital.

She was much beloved by her cousin Iris Edgeworth O'Connor, friend Mervyeen Willson and their extended families.

Private service was held on Monday October 5th, 2020 at Cregagh Presbyterian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved