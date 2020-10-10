Cynthia Foster



Cynthia Foster, September 29th, 2020 peacefully at the Ulster Hospital, Belfast. Dearly beloved sister of Mervyn, Olga, Beryl, and Robyn and sister in law of Kathleen Foster and Harrison Boyd.



After receiving her nursing education at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Belfast, Cynthia moved to San Francisco where she resided for over forty years and worked as a nurse at UCSF hospital.



She was much beloved by her cousin Iris Edgeworth O'Connor, friend Mervyeen Willson and their extended families.



Private service was held on Monday October 5th, 2020 at Cregagh Presbyterian Church.



