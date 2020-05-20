Cynthia Cuthbertson PringleJanuary 17th, 1943 - May 15th, 2020Cynthia Cuthbertson Pringle passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the Silverado Belmont Hills Memory Care Community after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Cince (never Cynthia!) was born on January 17,1943 in Lakeview, Michigan and grew up in East Lansing, Michigan. She attended Michigan State University where she was crowned "Miss Michigan State" in 1963 and graduated in 1965 with a degree in Education. Cince was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and remained close to her fellow sisters all her life. After graduation, Cince moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to begin her career as a teacher. While in Ann Arbor, she met Paul Pringle, a student at Michigan Law School. Cince and Paul married in 1967. Following Paul's graduation in 1968, they moved to New York City, where Cince taught at The Dalton School. In 1971, Cince and Paul came to San Francisco where they raised their four children: Katie, Jennifer, Cynthia and Warren. Cince continued her teaching career at Katherine Delmar Burke School. After leaving "Miss Burke's," Cince was involved in activities at her children's schools and many civic and social organizations, such as the St. Luke's Hospital Junior Auxiliary, the San Francisco Junior League, the San Francisco Symphony, the Children's Theatre Association of San Francisco, and the First Tee of San Francisco. She also enjoyed tennis at the California Tennis Club and golf at San Francisco Golf Club and Cypress Point Club.



Cince will be remembered by her family and many friends for her warmth, enthusiasm, optimism, easy smile, and out-going manner. She loved to entertain and celebrate with friends and family, delighted in flowers and gardens, was a masterful bridge player, extensively documented her many experiences and travels through her beautiful amateur photography, and was a skilled needlepointer and calligrapher. Cince was an avid sports fan who never turned down a chance to see her beloved San Francisco Giants play at the Stick or Pac Bell, no matter who they were playing, day or night. She was also a lifelong supporter of Michigan State football.



Throughout her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Cince never lost her ability to focus on the positive aspects of life and make anyone in her company, both friends and strangers, feel welcomed and special. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Ruth Cuthbertson. In addition to her husband of 53 years and her four children, Cince is survived by her sister, Cathy Halverson, son-in-law Jon Fahey, grandchildren Katie Pringle Fahey and Paul Pringle Fahey, and daughter-in-law Rachael Lohrey.



There are no plans for a memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you hold firmly to your memory of Cince.



