Cyril (Cy) Saul Tukeman 10/12/1925 - March 31, 2019 Cyril (Cy) Saul Tukeman died peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019 in his San Mateo home at the age of 93. He was a mensch and someone that has always considered himself the most fortunate of men. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend!

He leaves behind his children, Mark (Sally) Tukeman and Erica (Jeff) Gilbert, Grandchildren, Sam and Gabriel Tukeman, Robert, Evan and Ari Gilbert, and his Sister, Marilyn Hofert. Cy was a devoted husband to Ruth (Mohr) Tukeman for 51 years prior to her death in 2010. Cy also had a beloved companion, Dorothy Freethy, at his side for several years until her death in November 2018.

Cy was born in Manchester, England in 1925. He joined the Royal Air Force and was on active duty during World War II. After the war, he finished Pharmacy school in England and then moved to the United States to join his family who had immigrated earlier. He made his way to Northern California to take classes at UC Berkeley to get licensed in California as a pharmacist. Soon after, he enrolled at UoP to study Dentistry. He met Ruth while in Dental school and married her in 1958. Cy and his Dental Partner, Ed Goodman practiced dentistry in Daly City for 37 years

Cy had many loves in his life. They included: his wife, Ruth and companion Dorothy, his children and grand-children, his career as a dentist, and his tennis game. Cy claims that his only regret was that he sent his children to Tony Trabert Tennis Camp and never got a chance to go himself.

A funeral service was held on April 2, 2019 at Home of Peace in Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019