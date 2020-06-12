Daisy Somoza

Daisy SomozaNovember 15, 1927 - May 27, 2020Daisy Somoza passed away peacefully in her home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving son Mauricio Rivera and his husband Gary Knight. She lost a valiant battle against Alzheimer's.A Native of El Salvador, she sought a new life and found solace in family in San Francisco. She met Adalberto Rivera a veteran of two wars. They married and had a son, but soon would divorce.As a single mother, she bought a home in the Mission District. Juggling motherhood, managing a building and a full time job she conquered it all. The newly opened Jack Tar Hotel would be the job she held for thirty years through new ownership and name changes. Once again love would resurface in her life, Enrique Ruiz-Manrique would remain her soul mate and father to her son for over fifty years. Working together Daisy, Henry and Mauricio enriched the neighborhoods they owned property in. Restoring homes, planting trees and forging lasting friendships with people they shared their homes with and broke bread. A Celebration of her life will be held on her 93rd birthday, November 15, 2020 at her home. Donations on her behalf may be made to OnLok Lifeways.