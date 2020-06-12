Daisy Somoza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daisy Somoza
November 15, 1927 - May 27, 2020
Daisy Somoza passed away peacefully in her home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving son Mauricio Rivera and his husband Gary Knight. She lost a valiant battle against Alzheimer's.
A Native of El Salvador, she sought a new life and found solace in family in San Francisco. She met Adalberto Rivera a veteran of two wars. They married and had a son, but soon would divorce.
As a single mother, she bought a home in the Mission District. Juggling motherhood, managing a building and a full time job she conquered it all. The newly opened Jack Tar Hotel would be the job she held for thirty years through new ownership and name changes. Once again love would resurface in her life, Enrique Ruiz-Manrique would remain her soul mate and father to her son for over fifty years. Working together Daisy, Henry and Mauricio enriched the neighborhoods they owned property in. Restoring homes, planting trees and forging lasting friendships with people they shared their homes with and broke bread. A Celebration of her life will be held on her 93rd birthday, November 15, 2020 at her home. Donations on her behalf may be made to OnLok Lifeways.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved