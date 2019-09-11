Home

Dale Carlton


1949 - 2019
Dale Carlton

Born to Elinor Goodman Carlton and Morton Bertram Carlton August 30, 1949 in New York City. Passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. Dale taught drawing and fashion design for 38 years at The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in San Francisco. A beloved and respected teacher and artist. The testimonials from students and colleagues are glowing. Member of the Faculty Hall of Fame. A lover of things of beauty with impeccable taste, sense of style and attention to detail. We will miss her sense of humor, her spinach casserole, her amazing gift wrapping and her laughter. Survived by life partner Tim Brown of Oakland, older brother Ross Carlton (Vicki) of Berkeley, younger brother Richard Carlton (Leslie) of Kentfield and nieces Cedar Carlton, Caitlin Carlton and grand niece Lydia Carlton Humphreys. Missed by her Uncle Ruben Franco of Montgomery, Alabama and cousins David, Mark and Olga also of Montgomery, Alabama.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Museo Italo Americano, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd, Unit C, San Francisco, California
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
