Dale Eugene Haukland 1-23-1932 - 2-21-2019 Resident of Danville, California

Dale was born January 23, 1932 to Al and Mable Haukland in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dale's childhood was spent enjoying many activities in Eagle Bend, Detroit Lakes and Minneapolis, Minnesota; Omaha, Nebraska, and Storm Lake, Iowa. Following graduation from Storm Lake High School, Dale enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War. Upon the conclusion of the war, Dale attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa obtaining a BA in Industrial Technology and History. At Cal State LA, He earned a MA in management. Dale taught school for five years in Fontana, California where he met and later married Joanne Maxfield. In 1968 he went to work for Kentucky Fried Chicken where he held various positions ultimately retiring as the Western Division Vice-President. Dale always enjoyed traveling, Hobi-cat sailing, racquet ball, snow skiing, table tennis, golf, reading, attending cultural events, as well as gourmet eating and wine tasting. He was a member of Sirs Branch 146 and played an active part in establishing the Museum of The San Ramon Valley. Above all, he cherished his family, coworkers, and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joanne, daughters Karen (Jeff), Dawn (Deb), Linda (Charlie); grandchildren Jennifer, Brian (Cyn) and great granddaughters Ava and Harlann; sister Janet, sister-in-law Char, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Bob.

Dale desired to have one big party to celebrate his life which will be held June 26 from 1-3:30 pm at his home.

Memorial donations maybe made to the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, PO Box 39, Danville, CA 94526.

