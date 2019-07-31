|
Dale Dwain RandallPassed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by his beloved spouse of 50 years and many cousins in Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, and Hawaii. He graduated from Washington High School in San Francisco. He worked in the insurance and medical fields before working as a purchaser for the San Francisco School District. He taught ballroom dancing for South San Francisco Recreation Department for 38 years and made many friends there. He enjoyed traveling with many of them to many far away places around the world. Donations may be made to . Private interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019