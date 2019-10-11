|
Dale N. Scott
Sep 6, 1944 - Sep 28, 2019Born September 6, 1944 died September 28, 2019. Son of the late Flora B. (Cullins) & Elmo P. Scott and Leland W. Stockton. Dale is survived by siblings Ned Scott, Sr., Peggy Scott and Laurine Buck, and several nieces and nephews. He served in US Marine Corps and retired from San Francisco Fire Department.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday November 3, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the Masonic Lodge, 855 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco. Donations in his memory may be made to The Crucible Youth Program, 1260 - 7th St., Oakland, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019