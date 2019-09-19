|
Dale Leo Tipton M.D.
July 8,1930 - August 28, 2019Dale died at the age of 89 peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's house in Glendora, California. He was born on July 8, 1930 in Parsons, Kansas to Ruby Trice and Dale Tipton Sr. He was raised in Sacramento, California where he went to C.K. Mc Clatchy High School. He attended the University of California, Berkeley and received a B.A. in Physiology.
Before entering Medical School Dale served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea from 1953-1955. Upon returning he attended the University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco. Dale was Freshman Class President and Student Body President of Medical School. He received a Master of Science in Pharmacology in addition to his Medical Degree in 1959. Dale completed his Residency at the University of California, San Francisco in General Surgery and Otolaryngology in 1966.
He had a private practice for fifty-one years in Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy from 1966-2017. During that time he was Chief of Medical Staff at Ralph K. Davies Medical Center, San Francisco from 1982-1984 and Chief of Medical Staff at St. Luke's Hospital, San Francisco from 2002-2004. In addition to having his private practice Dale decided to join the United States Army Reserve. He served as a Lieutenant Colonel from 1985-1993 and was Chairman Department of Surgery of Tripler Army Hospital, Hawaii.
His most important and worthwhile position was that of a loving father and grandfather. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his two daughters Jill and Jan and five grandchildren; Eric, Brianna, Spencer, Gregory and Kathryn. Few equaled Dale's reputation for integrity, fairness and upright character. He had the utmost love, admiration and respect from all who knew him.
His life was dedicated to medicine for over 50 years. Dale felt it was very important to stay committed and to give back to the medical community. Beyond his devotion to family and work, Dale had a tremendous love for the game of golf. He approached his game the same way he approached everything in his life with passion and commitment. A celebration of life will be held at Harding Golf Course on October 6, 2019. Please contact the family at [email protected] for additional information.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019