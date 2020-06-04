Dalton J. O'Sullivan, II

5/18/1928 - 4/24/2020

Born in Milwaukee, WI to Dalton & Edna (Butler) O'Sullivan. Later, moved to Riverside, IL where he spent most of his pre-college life. Graduated Notre Dame 1950; withdrew from Georgetown law school for training as naval pilot in Korean conflict. In 1954 married Norma Hinni at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral.They moved to Naperville IL and started a family. His business career was in advertising as a copywriter and creative director. In Chicago: Sear's mail order catalogs; Young & Rubicam and Leo Burnett, Adv. (The Man from Glad, who arrived in unique vehicles and the Schlitz Pop Top Bottle. "You can open with your bare hands"); In Portland OR: McCann Erickson; In San Francisco: Foote Cone & Belding and J. Walter Thompson where he ended his career in 1985. From then until death he relished his leisure, with 4 German Shepherds, visits to Allihies and Kilmacthomas Kill Parish, Ireland (the home of his forebears), Paris and other parts of Europe. He loved his family deeply including his late wife Norma who he was married to for 60 years, his children: late son Dalton John III, Ellen (Gene Kennedy), Moira, Sean, Maeve (Randy Sorkin), and Tim as well as his two grandchildren Benjamin Sorkin and Timothy O'Sullivan. Private online mass with family and friends was held at My Lady of Loretto church in Novato, CA and burial followed at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.







