|
|
Damien A. SuttleIt has now been eleven years since you departed, and we have been forced to accept pictures and memories as a poor substitute for your vibrancy during the interim. Our love for you continues to grow, even as time further separates us from the cute little guy who proudly posed for this picture and the Ivy League graduate whose intelligence and wit refused to be bound by tradition. Some of us will meet this weekend to honor you, and we hope the spirit in which we meet will somehow reach you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019