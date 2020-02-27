Home

Damien A. Suttle

10-24-81 to 2-29-08

Your look in this picture is an invitation to get to know you. And we accepted your invitation. Our hearts were the casualties of that exchange. You were (and are) so loved; and with our growing family, your fan base is expanding. This year, we had the opportunity to re-live 49er Fever, into which you were born. We had so much fun cradling you during the 49ers' first Super Bowl season! May we have many more excuses to reminisce over those 26 years with you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
