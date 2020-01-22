San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Daniel Bruni


1929 - 2020
Daniel Bruni Obituary
Daniel Frank Bruni

March 26, 1929 - January 9, 2020

Daniel Frank Bruni, resident of Hillsborough, CA, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. Daniel was born in the Bronx to Nicholas and Louise Bruni and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where the family owned and operated California General Linen Supply in San Francisco. Daniel attended San Mateo High School and the University of California, Berkeley. He and Marion Fitch, his high school sweetheart, were married for sixty-nine years and had two children. Daniel and Marion loved to go on road trips around the country and spend time with family in Lake Tahoe and Kennedy Meadows. Dan loved to cook, play golf, and play the piano. He was also an avid stamp and coin collector.
Dan, lovingly referred to as "Poppa", was father to Richard Bruni (Deborah) and Jean Bruni Wallace (deceased), grandfather to Scott Bruni (Sarah), Alaina Wallace Veatch, Jeff Wallace (Meghan), Christine Bruni Plough (Tim), and Kathryn Wallace Ruegsegger (Justin). He was great-grandfather to Lucas and Grace Bruni, Brooklyn and Harper Veatch, Aiyla, Lincoln, and Carter Wallace, Jackson and Camden Plough, and Caroline and Elizabeth Ruegsegger, (with one more on the way.)
Private services have been held.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
