Daniel Calazans

November 27, 1996 - August 6, 2020

On Thursday, August 6, Daniel 'Danny' Calazans Simoes passed away tragically and suddenly at age 23, in San Francisco. Danny left this world doing one of the things that he loved most – riding his bike.



Daniel was born on November 27, 1996, in Miami, FL, to Patricia Calazans and Geraldo Simoes. He was raised from the age of 2 years by his mother who adored him and will unconditionally honor and protect Daniel until her last breath.



Danny found a paternal figure in Hugh Sharkey, where they shared a loving father-son relationship of respect and mutual care for over 10 years. He was raised in both the United States and Brazil, though he would consider himself a Californian.



He had a passion for connecting with nature through many mediums. He expressed his love for the ocean through surfing and swimming. Daniel would run, hike, and explore anything that caught his attention. Daniel loved music and would collect old vinyl records for his mother and himself. His taste for music was eclectic and he loved to be introduced to new music and share new artists with his friends and family alike.



Daniel was an avid reader – we found the two books that he was reading at the moment: Barbarian Days, A Surfing Life by William Finnegan and Love is a Mix Tape by Rob Sheffield.



Another passion of Danny's was a cryptocurrency and new technology, which he could explain coherently and passionately to those around him. Several of his friends work in technology and credit Danny with being an inspiration for their career.



Daniel is remembered by those close to him for his infectious smile, his energetic joy, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was gregarious and inquisitive, which made him outgoing and easy to talk to. He made friends easily. He was fluent in English, Português, and Español. He would even teach his friends Português as his inquisitive nature drove them to yearn for an understanding of the world outside of their realm.



Daniel loved to travel and went on many adventures with his mother, sister, and friends. He had a zest for exploring local culture and engaging with all people. Danny was fearless and shared his enthusiasm with his friends to explore areas that he found stimulating, such as surfing, skateboarding, reading fine literature, and technology. Danny was very connected to mindfulness, social justice, politics, and international affairs.



Daniel was pursuing his studies at Purdue University, where he received honors and a scholarship in Economics and Accounting. Prior to college, Daniel attended The American School in Recife, Saint Matthew's Episcopal Day School, Jordan Middle School, and Palo Alto High School, where he had a positive effect on the countless friends he met.



Daniel worked hard and had a strong entrepreneurial spirit from a very young age. He worked for local Bay Area-based tech organizations Clarum Homes, Glint Oral Care, and Aerendir Mobile. Daniel Calazans filed his first patent at age 14, a device that would sterilize by using a high-end technology small devices –mobile phones, Inspired by his beloved stepfather, author of + 200 hundred patents in medical



Daniel's many writings cover a wide range of topics and include his musings about truth and courage and his curiosity about our place in the universe. We can only imagine that he is now, surrounded by his loving bulldog, his Bruno, the love of his friends and family, and is resting in peace (covered with dog hair and slobber, but happy.)



We are fortunate to have his many journal entries over the past few months to remind his family of what an engaged, caring, and inquisitive young man he was. As much as we grieve his loss and will carry this pain in our hearts for the rest of our lives, his sister provided the perspective: "he will forever be the beautiful, young man we knew."



We should be aware that it is the loss of life that is what we lament. That tells us that life is what is irreplaceable, though we have lost Danny much too early. We must celebrate his life, the time he was here with us, and go on with our lives in his honor. We know that is what he would have wanted. We all are committed to carrying on his legacy by pushing the boundaries of our own knowledge, caring for those around us with unconditional love and respect, and being fearless when it comes to new challenges and opportunities that come in life.



He is survived by his maternal grandfather of 102 years-old and his grandmother, his best friend and mother Patricia, his adored sister Amanda, his stepfather Hugh, his two step-sisters Zoe and Jayme, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 19, 2020, via Zoom at 4 PM/ PST and transmitted at Daniel's Memorial Page on Facebook, Daniel Calazans Simoes.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store