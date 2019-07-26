|
Daniel Sean Carlin Daniel Sean Carlin was taken from us all too soon due to a tragic bicycle accident July 11, 2019, in Groveland, California. Danny was born Sept 14, 1964 in Sacramento, California to James (Deceased) and Catherine Carlin. He is survived by his mother Catherine and his siblings Matthew, Claire (Strazulo), and Rachel. He is preceded in death by his brother Timothy Carlin. Danny is also survived by his nephews Daniel and Dominic and niece Juliana Strazulo, his Aunt and Uncle Claire and Don Tedsen and numerous cousins, too many to name.
Danny grew up in Saratoga, California and attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Archbishop Mitty High School (1983). Danny moved to San Francisco after graduating high school and joined the Carpenters Local Union 22. As a part of Local 22, Danny worked at SFO and the Department of Recreation and Parks, where he was currently employed. Danny fell in love with San Francisco and San Francisco fell in love with the "Kid." The nickname the "Kid" was given to him early on and followed him throughout his life. During his years at Local 22 he loved working for his city and took great pride in his work at Golden Gate Park and Camp Mather.
Danny loved being active. Biking, golfing and surfing were just a few of his favorite activities. It's been said that some days he would do all three in one given day! Danny's passions did not stop there; music was in his soul. He had been to countless concerts and festivals and loved sharing his music with his friends. Danny loved to cook. Whether he was inviting you to a fish fry at the Philly Club or a BBQ in his backyard, all were welcome. It was that simple.
Danny loved sports. He was a 49er faithful, the Giants and Warriors were all special to him. He was an avid fan of college football and would take a trip every year with his cousins and friends to see a game and experience a different college team in another state. His love for travel took him on countless road trips. Ireland, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, just to name a few, mostly with surfboard in tow.
Danny's friends were such a large part of his life. He made everyone feel welcome. Whether he met you yesterday or 20 years ago, you were part of his crew and what a huge crew it was. Danny's family was everything to him. He loved all of us wholeheartedly; his brothers, sisters, nephews and niece. It didn't stop there; he also had many special relationships with his cousins and girlfriend, Kelly. But no one was more special to him than his mom. Danny was one of a kind, a legend some have said. He will be loved every day, greatly missed and NEVER forgotten.
A Memorial Mass will be held August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Special Olympics in Dan's name: https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019