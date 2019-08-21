San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Daniel Cassidy

Daniel Cassidy Obituary
Daniel Cassidy

Danny Cassidy, 31, of Burlingame, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Danny was a New Year's baby born on January 1, 1988. He attended Our Lady of Angels (2002), Junipero Serra High School (2006), the University of Arizona and was a member of the United Irish Culture Center.

As the youngest of six children, Danny grew up with a passion for competition. As a teen, he traveled on teams within the states and throughout Ireland playing Gaelic (Irish) football and wrestling competitively while attending Serra High School. Danny enjoyed a good meal and could be found at the swankiest restaurants in town, or simply at House of Prime Rib ordering the biggest cut, with extra slices of course. Danny had a vast knowledge on just about everything and sure liked to show it off in a good old debate, a Cassidy special. In Danny's memory, he'd love for you to go for a round of golf at Harding, attend a late night comedy show, or wager a good bet with your family during a holiday card game.

Danny is survived by his father and mother, Brian and Breda (Mehigan) Cassidy, his sister Maureen Faherty (Dave), and his brothers Kevin (Jen), Brendan (Teresa), Declan (Lisa), and Sean (Kristi). Danny leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews; Elena, Lucy, Ronan, James, Owen, Niall, Brian, and Seanie, who have now lost the best hide and go seek partner. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins both here and in Ireland. We will all miss his dry wit and his charming grin and we will always remember the great conversations and many laughs he shared with us.

Friends may visit on Sunday, August 25th, after 1:00pm at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Blvd., Burlingame, CA, with a Funeral Mass at 2:00pm. Private committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
