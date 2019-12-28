|
|
Daniel CurlDaniel Curl, age 65, passed away on December 23, 2019 in San Francisco. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue, Los Altos, CA at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Spangler Mortuary (www.spanglermortuary.com) in Los Altos is handling the funeral arrangements.
Daniel Curl was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 9, 1954, and moved to California with his family in 1960. He went to St. Joseph's School in Atherton, CA, and went on to high school at St. Francis High School in Mountain View, CA and Menlo-Atherton High School in Menlo Park, CA. He attended college at Denver University in Denver, CO towards a degree in hotel and restaurant management. He worked as a concierge for the Sir Francis Drake Hotel and the Tuscan Inn in San Francisco for many years, and loved sharing his love of San Francisco with travelers from all over the world.
Daniel Curl is survived by his sister, Cathleen Curl, of Los Altos, CA, and by his niece and nephew, Chris and Katie Hope. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Curl.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019