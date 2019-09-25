|
Daniel Joseph "The Clock" Curry
July 1, 1951 - September 20, 2019Daniel Joseph Curry was born at Providence Hospital in Oakland on July 1, 1951, to John Robert and Barbara Jean (Frodsham) Curry at 11:15 a.m. Dan attended Crocker Highlands Kindergarten, Corpus Christi Elementary School, and Our Lady of Lourdes in Oakland; St. Mary's High School in Albany; and Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Masters Degree in Educational Administration. Dan spent his junior year at Gonzaga at their campus in Florence, Italy, which was a life changing event and fostered his love for travel which he did extensively throughout his life. He especially enjoyed travels to the tropics, taking photos and enjoying the wildlife.
Dan devoted his life to education with 44 years of service to students, faculty and administration.
After graduation from Gonzaga, his career took him to Billings Central High School in Billings, Montana, where he taught English, coached football, basketball, and track and even drove the team bus. After one year at Billings, Dan returned to Gonzaga as Assistant Director of Admissions for three years, a position which allowed him to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe. He then went to the Seattle Smashers Professional Volleyball Team as Director of Operations for one year. Dan then returned to Gonzaga where he was Assistant Athletic Director for three years where he created the Bulldog Club, which continues to this day.
Dan left Gonzaga for a position with Santa Clara University where he was director of the Bronco Bench Foundation for one year and Assistant Athletic Director for 1½ years. He then took over as interim Athletic Director for 1½ years and finished his tenure at Santa Clara as Associate Athletic Director. He spent nine years at Santa Clara and then was hired away as Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs at San Jose State University where he spent 2½ yrs. Dan's next stop was Menlo School, where he spent seven years as Athletic Director and Teacher. Leaving Menlo he signed on at St. Joseph's of Notre Dame in Alameda, California where he was Athletic Director and taught P.E. and Health for 17 years until his retirement in 2017.
Dan was a dedicated, hard worker with 12 to 15 hour days being the norm. His father had him loading and unloading 100 lb. sacks of potatoes at age 10. Dan was never without work from then on. He spent part of his summers on the U.S. Volleyball Association Boys National All Tournament Committee for 12 years before retirement.
Dan was the recipient of the North Coast Section Director of the Year Award for 2010-2011. He was awarded the St. Joseph- Notre Dame High School Life Time Achievement in Education and Athletics in 2019.
In addition to his adventures through travel and education, Dan loved nothing more than his time spent at the family cabin in Willow Creek, California. Swimming, fishing, rafting and enjoying lazy afternoons on the beach at the Trinity River were favorite pastimes, as were a good book or a spirited game of cribbage.
Dan is survived by his sister Sue Curry Johnston and brother-in-law Michael Johnston, brother Jack Curry and sister-in-law Rebecca, nephews John Johnston (Britt), Jay Johnston (Heather), Matthew Curry (Rachelle) and nieces Jeannie Johnston (Scott Whatmore), Monica Curry (Paul Wacek), Andrea Curry (Tim Hodge), and Christina Curry (Jacopo Calza). Dan is loved by 12 great nieces and nephews.
In his 44 year career in education, Dan touched many lives. He has left his mark on the world, leaving it better than it was before he arrived. We all enjoyed his quiet sense of humor and easy going manner. He enjoyed many lasting friendships and will remain in our hearts always.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Danny's life will be at St. Joseph Basilica, 1109 Chestnut Street, Alameda, CA, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a reception to follow. All those who knew and loved Dan are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Joseph's of Notre Dame Athletic Department in Alameda, Ca. or Gonzaga University Zag Athletic Giving in Spokane, Washington.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019