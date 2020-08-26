1/1
Daniel Davis
Daniel Keith Davis

Daniel passed away peacefully on Sunday August 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Agnes and their two daughters Jayne (Mark) and Sarah (Brien). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Caleigh, Ciara, Daniel Joseph (DJ), Ryan and Brendan; and his siblings Jean, Norman, Anne, Carol, and Vicki. He is predeceased by his parents Sol and Phyllis Mary Davis and siblings Peter, Ken, Mickey, Rita and Roger. Daniel was born in Paignton, Devon, England on January 4, 1942. He emigrated to the USA with his family in May 1979. He worked with the City and County of San Francisco for 27 years, first at the Airport, then The Port, and finally the Water Department. Danny loved his work and enjoyed playing golf with his many friends. He made numerous trips back to spend time with his family in England, especially since his retirement.

We are deeply saddened by his passing but will be forever grateful for the wonderful care he received from the clinical team at UCSF Cancer Department and Dr. McCoach, the primary care team, especially Dr. Ramanan, Dr. Calton and the palliative care team, and Hospice by the Bay nurses.

Because of COVID-19, services will be restricted to family. Interment will be at Holy Cross on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Danny's memory may be made to UCSF Cancer Research or Hospice by the Bay.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
