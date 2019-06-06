San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Daniel Dobleman

Obituary

Daniel Dobleman Obituary
Daniel Joseph Dobleman

June 18, 1934 – June 5, 2019

Daniel passed away peacefully on Wednesday. A 4th-generation San Francisco native, Dan joined the US Navy after graduating from St. Ignatius High School and retired from the SF Fire Dept. after 22 years of service. He loved The City, enjoyed a good game of golf, and Bay Area sports.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Glorinda; his son Daniel James Dobleman; his two grandsons Daniel and James who will miss their "Pop"; his sister, Mary Trumbull and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Christian.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 14th at 10:30am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 3700 Callan Blvd. in South San Francisco. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019
