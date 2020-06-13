Daniel Edward O'ConnorMay 11, 1941 - June 7, 2020Daniel Edward O'Connor, 79, passed away from an accidental fall on June 7, 2020, at his home in Noe Valley. He was born May 11, 1941 and lived his entire life in San Francisco. He was one of seven children born to John and Rose O'Connor, who immigrated from Ireland (Kerry and Donegal) and settled in Noe Valley. Dan, who grew up with and practiced his parent's values and Irish traditions, was a good and kind man.Dan attended St. Philip's Elementary School and later graduated from Sacred Heart High School and later joined the U.S. Army. After his service, he went to work for PG&E, staying with that company until retirement.For the last several years, Dan was a fixture at Candlestick Park where he worked as an usher. He loved to watch the SF Giants play baseball and the 49ers play football. In September he took a wonderful cruise to Alaska.Like many San Franciscans, Dan enjoyed going to his summer home on the Russian River and loved the summer barbeques, dances and pee wee golf with the kids. He still visited regularly with his Godson, Martin and Nikkie, and adored their children Sloane, Seamus and Saoirse.Dan leaves behind 11 nephews and nieces, and 10 great nephews and nieces, whom he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his brother Jack and his sister Maureen Murphy and her husband Tom. Other surviving siblings include Peg Vogel Liston, and her children Karen & Tim Miles, Lynn, Paul and Michael Vogel, Gerald O'Connor, the Murphys' children Tom Murphy & Rose and Jamps Iaconetti, Eileen and Michael O'Looney and their children Martin, Katie & Gina, and, Kathy & David Rabon and Tom O'Neill, along with their daughters Tara and Colleen O'Neill. Dan will be missed by all and will live forever in our hearts.A viewing and prayer service will be held at Duggan's Mortuary in Daly City, followed by a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Instead of floral bouquets, Dan's siblings request that well-wishers make a contribution to their favorite charity.