Daniel Richard Fleming II
March 20, 1946 – October 4, 2019Oakland, CA – Daniel Fleming age 73, of Oakland passed away peacefully on Friday October 4, 2019 at McClure Rehabilitation Center in Oakland.
Born in Oakland, he was the son of Daniel Richard Fleming and Kay Fahey both of Oakland. Although he rebelled at times in his youth, Dan was blessed to have Kay & Dick as his parents. Raised in a family of seven children, Dan was a strong force for justice and kindness from a young age.
Dan held a variety of jobs in the Bay Area, working construction as a teen and later putting himself through college delivering beef for Miller Meat Company. He appreciated the excellent education he received from St Mary's College High School, Cal State East Bay, UC Berkeley and Harvard's Center for Astrophysics.
In the 1970s his education and experiences in Oakland led him to public advocacy on the state and national level, lobbying for universal school lunch programs and farmers' rights and writing weekly political columns. He later started an international maritime shipping company and spent the last years of his professional career teaching math and physics in elementary schools and high schools in Oakland, Emeryville and at UC Berkeley.
He was always inquisitive and engaged, whether backpacking in the Sierras or observing how his students learned. To relax he would read, write, camp with friends and family, and float rivers all over California on a $1.50 air mattress. In his later years he enjoyed spending holidays with family in Bolinas and telling stories to his grandchildren.
He loved it all but the true love of his life was his wife of 23 years, Patricia Devine. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Dan Fleming & Carolyn Betts-Fleming, Chris Fleming, Erin Fleming & Alex Blanco and Matthew Conboy, and his grandchildren Sy and Sol. They all added greatly to his enjoyment of life and made him extremely proud of his journey. He is also survived by his loving siblings Kathleen, Marianne, Michele, Timothy, Patrick, Maggie and 15 nieces & nephews.
His time amongst us was a perfect example of the phrase, 'It's not the goal; it's the journey'. He often said he was attracted to those who were at their best when things were at their worst. He left us with few regrets and no items left on his bucket list.
A memorial in his honor will be held at 11am on Saturday November 23 at his Alma mater, St Mary's College High School in Albany.
In accordance with his wishes his family will scatter his ashes into his two favorite rivers, the Russian and the Tuolumne, where he spent over 50 years of glorious times with friends and his beloved family.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Heifer International 855-9HUNGER (855.948.6437)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019