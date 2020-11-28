1/
Daniel (Danny) Forchione
Daniel (Danny) Forchione
May 20,1941 -November 27, 2020
Born in Providence, RI. Survived by his sister, Margie, brother, Paul, and many nieces and nephews. Worked in the food industry starting in RI, Sears cafeterias in New York before moving with his partner of 48 years, Tom DiSerio, to San Francisco in 1987. They opened Andiamo Deli in Noe valley for 22 years before retiring in 2009. They then worked for Metro Services helping passengers board the cruise ships. He'll be remembered for his friendliness and his dry sense of humor.
Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 1st at 1:00 p.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Diamond and Elizabeth's Sts., San Francisco. Committal, Rhode Island.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
