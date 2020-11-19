Daniel S. Forney Jr.

July 1st, 1936 - November 15th, 2020

Our Dad and husband, Daniel Forney, (affectionately known as 'Dangerous Dan' because he was nothing of the sort), passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2020.

.

Dad was born in St. Louis and raised in Moberly, Missouri. He attended DePauw University. After his time in the Air Force based in Formosa (Taiwan), he found himself in Berkeley in 1960 at the suggestion of his chaplain from Travis Air Force Base.

Dad met our Mom, Joan Brontsema of Wheaton, Il. at First Presbyterian Church in Berkeley and they have been married since 1963.

They raised their two children in Moraga, CA. while Dad worked for over 42 years at Morgan Stanley in Berkeley and Oakland.

The man with the disarming and gentle southern drawl loved the outdoors. An avid runner, hiker and mountaineer, you could often find him training for a marathon, walking the rim trail at the Lafayette Reservoir or taking a church group up Mt. Shasta.



Dad was one of a kind. Gentle and generous, loving as well as loved a good laugh, Dad's pleasant and unique demeanor made an impression on all he encountered.

Sometimes mistook as a fish out of water, he could drop more wisdom on you in 4 minutes than you could count on 12 fingers. That's who he was.



He loved to give. The focus of his philanthropic endeavors were his tithing to First Pres. Berkeley and the wonderful Richmond Rescue Mission. Serving food or sponsoring the Thanksgiving event, love and validating support permeated his pores.



If you knew 'Dangerous Dan', you had a story to share. It was the honest and wholesome nature in which he conducted his life and his ability to lead by example that defined his existence.

He showed us what a husband and father should be. And for that, we are eternally grateful.

He was a good man. And it showed.



He is survived by wife Joan Forney, their two children Jennifer and Jeff, and his three granddaughters Tabi, Mia and Paz.



Dan will live on in all who knew him.



A small memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Bay Area Rescue Mission 200 Macdonald Ave Richmond, CA 94801 or First Press Church 2407 Dana St. Berkeley, CA 94707



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store