Daniel John Giusti
January 27, 1923 - March 7, 2020Daniel Giusti, age 97, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. He was born in 1923 in Lucca, Italy, to Evaristo and Erina Giusti, and immigrated to the United States in 1929 when he was 6 years old and his brother Albert was 9. He is survived by his beloved wife Ida, his children Dee Delorio and her husband Mike, Roy and his wife Vickie, grandchildren Eric, Keith, Nick, Jenna, Rebecca and Carolyn, and great-grandson Jesse.
Dan grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Balboa High School. He joined the United States Army, proudly serving in Europe during World War II as a Tech Corporal Engineer. After the war, he returned to San Francisco where he met and married Ida Pierini, the love of his life, inseparable and married for over 71 years. He worked hard as a meat cutter/supervisor for over 44 years until his retirement.
Dan was always smiling, cracking jokes, and was beloved by everyone who knew him. He had such a love for life and love for his family. He and Ida enjoyed many vacations, cruises and travels with family and friends, leaving us all with so many fun memories. He enjoyed family occasions, going to Lake Tahoe, playing Pedro card games, was a lifetime San Francisco Giants fan and a very proud World War II Veteran. Most importantly, he loved his family and always said how lucky he was to have such a loving and close-knit family. He will be deeply missed by all of us and will be in our hearts forever.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 5:00 pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City with a Rosary service at 6:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 11:00 am at Church of the Epiphany in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020