1/1
Daniel Grove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Roger Grove
October 2, 1937 - August 18, 2020
Daniel Roger Grove, resident of Sacramento, California, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. He was a giant of a man, and the grief of his loss will only be offset by the amount of joy and friendship that he brought into the lives of those who were fortunate to know him.
Dan was born on October 2, 1937 in Palo Alto. He played high-school and college basketball, as well as stand-up bass in a jazz band, before graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in business. After college Dan had many enterprises. His longest running business was Bi-Rite liquor store on Fillmore Street in San Francisco, which he ran for thirty years. While Dan lived all of his life in California, he was always an adventurer. He travelled widely with his family, to locations and events around California and the world. When his traveling, but not adventures, began to slow, Dan retired to Sacramento to be closer to friends.
Dan is survived by his brother Richard, son Daniel René, and his adoring daughter Nicole.
He was a wonderful father and raconteur. His laughter and love will be greatly missed.
His ashes will be scattered under the Golden Gate Bridge in accordance with his wishes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved