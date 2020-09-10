Daniel Grove

Daniel Roger Grove

October 2, 1937 - August 18, 2020

Daniel Roger Grove, resident of Sacramento, California, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. He was a giant of a man, and the grief of his loss will only be offset by the amount of joy and friendship that he brought into the lives of those who were fortunate to know him.

Dan was born on October 2, 1937 in Palo Alto. He played high-school and college basketball, as well as stand-up bass in a jazz band, before graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in business. After college Dan had many enterprises. His longest running business was Bi-Rite liquor store on Fillmore Street in San Francisco, which he ran for thirty years. While Dan lived all of his life in California, he was always an adventurer. He travelled widely with his family, to locations and events around California and the world. When his traveling, but not adventures, began to slow, Dan retired to Sacramento to be closer to friends.

Dan is survived by his brother Richard, son Daniel René, and his adoring daughter Nicole.

He was a wonderful father and raconteur. His laughter and love will be greatly missed.

His ashes will be scattered under the Golden Gate Bridge in accordance with his wishes.





