Daniel Joseph Healy May 19, 1935 - May 29, 2019 Dan passed peacefully on May 29th in Napa, California. He was born to Timothy and Kathleen Healy and proud of his San Francisco Irish heritage. After being raised in San Francisco, Dan and his wife Annette moved their family to Napa in 1971.



Dan was active in his church, St. Apollinaris where he was a lector, eucharistic minister, CCD teacher and past men's club president. He was well known for his contributions to the St. A's Annual St. Patrick's Day dinner. Dan was also a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society.



Dan was committed to the betterment of his communities. He was a past Grand Knight of Golden Gate Council (SF), Alameny Council District Deputy and an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus. He was past president of the Kiwanis of Greater Napa, a life member of Kiwanis International and VP of KCC foundation. He was also a past president of Napa Valley Wine Tasters. Over the years, Dan served on many community boards including Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club and the .



Dan loved to travel. His favorite trips included going home to Ireland and Marlin fishing in Mexico. The only things he enjoyed more than travel were family events and gatherings and his daily conversations with best pal, Andy.



Dan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annette. He was extremely proud of his four children Erin, Tim, Kristen (Jeff), Carolyn and 10 grandchildren (Robert, Ryan, Garrett, Matt, Zachary, Megan, Emma, Julia, Brynna and Daniel). He is also survived by his caring big sister Mary and numerous loving nieces and nephews.



Dan's funeral will be in held at St. Apollinaris Church in Napa on June 10th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the ( ). Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary