Daniel C. LonerganMarch 23, 1942 – May 5, 2020Danny, a longtime resident of San Jose and Burlingame, passed away on May 5, 2020.
Born in Cleveland Ohio, Danny was a graduate of Serra High School, The University of San Francisco and The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
Danny began his work life with Wells Fargo Bank where he moved through the ranks, culminating a long career as a Vice President with the Company.
Danny was associated with numerous affiliations in the South Bay namely The Board of Fellows at Santa Clara University, Chairman of the Foundation Board of San Jose Medical Center, a member of the Fee Arbitration Committee with the Santa Clara County Bar Association and a member of the San Jose Rotary Club.
Danny, a member of the Olympic Club San Francisco for over 50 years also enjoyed his affiliation with The Frontier Boys an equestrian trail riding group.
Danny is predeceased by his wife Geraldeen and brothers Patrick and James.
Danny is survived by his son Gregory Lindahl and daughter in law Ann; daughter Erinanne Warman and son Ryan James Warman. Danny is also survived by his grandson Erik Lindahl.
A celebration of Danny's life will be scheduled when larger gatherings are permitted. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
