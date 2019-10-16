Home

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Olivet Memorial Park
Colma, CA
Daniel Mackintosh


1921 - 2019
Daniel Mackintosh Obituary
Daniel George Mackintosh

October16,1921 - September 29, 2019

Daniel G. Mackintosh, age 97, passed away on September 29, 2019, in San Francisco, California. He was born in Beaverlodge, Alberta, Canada, and immigrated to California, as a
young boy, with his family. George, as he was known to family, was a World War II veteran.
He served in England, with the U.S. Army air Service Group. Upon his return from military service, George worked for Pacific Bell, a division of A T & T.

George loved gardening, photography, golf, and drawing. However, his main passion was as a ham radio operator, beginning in his high school years with building his own equipment. George was very proud of his Scottish heritage, and of his Canadian relatives.

George was preceded, in death, by his parents Daniel and Isabel Mackintosh, his brother James Mackintosh, and his sister Edith Warmoth. He is survived by his nieces Jan Mackintosh and Pat Miller; his nephews Steve Mackintosh and Martin Warmoth; his great nieces Kristen White, Natalie Ackroyd and Simone Burns; great nephews James Kanzler and Daniel Warmoth; and numerous great great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on October 27th, at 10:30 a.m., at Olivet Memorial Park, Colma, California. Internment is private.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
