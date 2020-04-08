|
|
Dr. Daniel Scott Maddix
April 12, 1962 - April 3, 2020Dr. Daniel Scott Maddix (Danny) passed away suddenly on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at his home in Alameda, California at fifty-seven years of age.
Danny was the ever faithful, loyal and dutiful husband to his wife of nearly twenty years, Denise Margaret Maddix (née Cervelli), and caring son to his father Richard Maddix, who both preceded him in death. He is the loving and devoted father to his daughter, Danielle Robinson (née Maddix) and son-in-law, Joseph Robinson; the very proud and adoring Nonno to his granddaughter, Denise Margaret Robinson; the beloved son of his mother, Rose Marie Maddix (née DeCarolis); the treasured brother of Jeffrey and Cheryl Maddix and Michael and Kathryn Maddix.
Danny was born on April 12th, 1962 to Richard and Rose Marie in Fort Ord, California. The second of three children, he graduated from North Salinas High School in 1980 and Summa Cum Laude as the class valedictorian from the University of the Pacific with a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1985. Danny was a beloved leader and colleague, who worked as a pharmacist specializing in infectious diseases at the San Francisco VA Health Care System for over thirty-five years.
On November 12th, 1988, Danny married Denise at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Alameda, in which parish he remained a devout practitioner of the faith. A testament to his eternal love, Danny returned to her grave every week to lay fresh flowers by her side. On Monday, April 13th, he will be interred alongside Denise at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward at a private graveside service and reunited with her in eternal happiness and peace. A recitation of the Rosary occurred before internment, and a memorial Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Danny or Denise to the Esselstyn Family Foundation or the UCSD Blood Cancer Research Fund.
See https://www.greermortuary.com/tributes/Daniel-Maddix for the complete obituary.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020