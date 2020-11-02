1/1
Daniel McCormick
Daniel "Dan" Patrick McCormick
April 11, 1964 - October 24, 2020
Dan McCormick is who we all wish we were on our best day. A devoted husband, proud father, and deeply loyal friend. God broke the mold when Daniel "Dan" Patrick McCormick was born to Kevin and Grace McCormick on April 11, 1964 in New York, New York. From the beginning, Dan was a hard worker with a brilliant mind, a humble heart, and a decidedly dry sense of humor. Dan graduated from Santa Clara University in 1986 and went on to become Co-Managing Partner of Legacy Risk, an insurance services company.

After almost 35 years of marriage, Dan was still madly in love with his wife Katie. He started every day by bringing her a cup of coffee. In the months, weeks, and days before he passed, Dan would always stop to say to his kids, "I feel so lucky to have found your Mom." He would tell anyone that would listen that Katie was the love of his life -- that she was out of his league.

As a fiercely proud father to Meg, Maura, Kat, and Jack, he parented with a unique combination of humility and humor. During the school years, Dan doodled his face on the kids' lunches every Friday morning to make them smile -- a goofy self-portrait that he affectionately dubbed "The Dude." And he went to great lengths to land the slapstick physical comedy of his father-daughter dance routines.

Dan relished his role as grandfather, aka "Daddo", to Will, Charlie, Tommy, Jake, Ben, and a granddaughter-to-be. He spent every birthday taking his grandkids to the ballpark. Devoted Daddo would do anything to get his grandkids to laugh, from releasing an earth-shattering burp in the carpool lane to cannonballing into the pool with all of his clothes on.

Dan was a consummate counselor, a generous listener, and a benevolent best friend. He was everyone's constant. He was also a loyal businessman, deeply committed to his partner of 24 years, Cory Higgins, his Legacy Risk team, his clients, and industry colleagues. He had a remarkable way of always putting others first.

Dan is survived by his wife Katie, four children, Meg, Maura, Kat, and Jack, their spouses, Drew, Daniel, and Sean, five grandchildren, parents, Kevin and Grace, and sisters, Suzanne, Mary Kate, and Jennifer. In lieu of flowers please make donations and memorial gifts in Dan's memory to Monument Crisis Center or Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
